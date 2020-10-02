Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus – our 29+ favourite reactions
After months of downplaying the virus, suggesting ridiculous cures and dismissing many of the measures intended to protect people, Donald Trump – as well as his wife, Melania – has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a “Life comes at you fast” moment, he posted these two tweets.
Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Some might even say he’d tested positive for Karma, if they’d seen this clip.
Donald Trump mocks Hillary Clinton over her pneumonia outbreak pic.twitter.com/feHjV6cLDa
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 2, 2016
Obviously, we hope the couple make a swift recovery.
Naturally, such huge news consumed Twitter, and these posts really stood out.
Some were quite sceptical. FAKE NEWS!
1.
It’s his Get Out Of A Debate And An Election Loss Free Card. pic.twitter.com/2jIFlUh30d
— Susan Murray (@ThatSusanMurray) October 2, 2020
2.
No he doesn’t.
— Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) October 2, 2020
Others accepted it but weren’t overflowing with sympathy.
3.
HAVE YOU GOT ANY BLEACH pic.twitter.com/SvWqzcZhiZ
— cluedont (@cluedont) October 2, 2020
4.
Breaking: Trump says he cannot release the results of his Covid test because they are under audit
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 2, 2020
5.
How unlucky that Melania caught coronavirus too. She can’t have been in close contact with Trump for more than a few minutes.
— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) October 2, 2020
6.
'…And that, boys and girls, is how, way back in 2020, Kamala Harris became the first black woman president of America, and the world was – just – saved.'
— Jake Yapp – see bio for ALL THE PODCASTS (@jakeyapp) October 2, 2020
7.
Kickstarter to buy him some bleach and a hyperdermic. https://t.co/dpIc729uLA
— Russ (@RussInCheshire) October 2, 2020
8.
Bet he's made a living will that stipulates they have to Weekend At Bernie's him for an entire second term.
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) October 2, 2020
9.
Fire up the "It's Always Sunny" theme music pic.twitter.com/lDkHarsJMu
— (Poetic) Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) October 2, 2020
10.
It’s the coronavirus I feel sorry for.
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) October 2, 2020
11.
NOW it's "COVID-19"…
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) October 2, 2020
12.
It makes a change for Donald Trump to be trending for something positive.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 2, 2020
13.
Turns out the answer to the cognitive test was "Person, Woman, MASK, camera, TV" pic.twitter.com/Ve3fwqk16R
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 2, 2020
14.
if donald trump and mike pence are incapacitated, the novel coronavirus assumes the presidency and this sort of anachronism is precisely why america needs a new constitutional convention
— alex kealy (@alexkealy) October 2, 2020
15.
Probably the first time he's passed a test without sending someone else to take it for him.
— nick revell (@TheNickRevell) October 2, 2020
16.
There is nothing Trump deserves more than to have to quarantine with a woman who hates him with the fire of a thousand suns.
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 2, 2020