Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus – our 29+ favourite reactions

After months of downplaying the virus, suggesting ridiculous cures and dismissing many of the measures intended to protect people, Donald Trump – as well as his wife, Melania – has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a “Life comes at you fast” moment, he posted these two tweets.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Some might even say he’d tested positive for Karma, if they’d seen this clip.

Donald Trump mocks Hillary Clinton over her pneumonia outbreak pic.twitter.com/feHjV6cLDa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 2, 2016

Obviously, we hope the couple make a swift recovery.

Naturally, such huge news consumed Twitter, and these posts really stood out.

Some were quite sceptical. FAKE NEWS!

1.

It’s his Get Out Of A Debate And An Election Loss Free Card. pic.twitter.com/2jIFlUh30d — Susan Murray (@ThatSusanMurray) October 2, 2020

2.

No he doesn’t. — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) October 2, 2020

Others accepted it but weren’t overflowing with sympathy.

3.

HAVE YOU GOT ANY BLEACH pic.twitter.com/SvWqzcZhiZ — cluedont (@cluedont) October 2, 2020

4.

Breaking: Trump says he cannot release the results of his Covid test because they are under audit — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 2, 2020

5.

How unlucky that Melania caught coronavirus too. She can’t have been in close contact with Trump for more than a few minutes. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) October 2, 2020

6.

'…And that, boys and girls, is how, way back in 2020, Kamala Harris became the first black woman president of America, and the world was – just – saved.' — Jake Yapp – see bio for ALL THE PODCASTS (@jakeyapp) October 2, 2020

7.

Kickstarter to buy him some bleach and a hyperdermic. https://t.co/dpIc729uLA — Russ (@RussInCheshire) October 2, 2020

8.

Bet he's made a living will that stipulates they have to Weekend At Bernie's him for an entire second term. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) October 2, 2020

9.

Fire up the "It's Always Sunny" theme music pic.twitter.com/lDkHarsJMu — (Poetic) Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) October 2, 2020

10.

It’s the coronavirus I feel sorry for. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) October 2, 2020

11.

NOW it's "COVID-19"… — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) October 2, 2020

12.

It makes a change for Donald Trump to be trending for something positive. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 2, 2020

13.

Turns out the answer to the cognitive test was "Person, Woman, MASK, camera, TV" pic.twitter.com/Ve3fwqk16R — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 2, 2020

14.

if donald trump and mike pence are incapacitated, the novel coronavirus assumes the presidency and this sort of anachronism is precisely why america needs a new constitutional convention — alex kealy (@alexkealy) October 2, 2020

15.

Probably the first time he's passed a test without sending someone else to take it for him. — nick revell (@TheNickRevell) October 2, 2020

16.