This clip of Donald Trump mocking Hillary Clinton’s pneumonia went viral for reasons that will become obvious

As you’ll have seen by now, US president Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Given what Trump has previously said – and not said – about Covid-19, it prompted no shortage of comment, as you might imagine.

But lots of people said Trump shouldn’t be mocked when he is suffering from a serious illness.

To which one might very well respond with this, a 4-year-old clip of Trump, during the last presidential elections, talking about his opponent Hillary Clinton when she had pneumonia.

No wonder it went viral all over again. And these people put it best.

Source @Telegraph