This clip of Donald Trump mocking Hillary Clinton’s pneumonia went viral for reasons that will become obvious

As you’ll have seen by now, US president Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Given what Trump has previously said – and not said – about Covid-19, it prompted no shortage of comment, as you might imagine.

But lots of people said Trump shouldn’t be mocked when he is suffering from a serious illness.

To which one might very well respond with this, a 4-year-old clip of Trump, during the last presidential elections, talking about his opponent Hillary Clinton when she had pneumonia.

Donald Trump mocks Hillary Clinton over her pneumonia outbreak pic.twitter.com/feHjV6cLDa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 2, 2016

No wonder it went viral all over again. And these people put it best.

I'm old enough to remember when trump mocked Hillary Clinton when she had pneumonia, so miss me with all the sanctimonious bullshit about how nice we have to be. Seriously, fuck trump.

IT IS WHAT IT IS. https://t.co/z1wlZM5vq1 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 2, 2020

Wow. Four years ago to the day. https://t.co/icC2eLWNDW — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) October 2, 2020

Four years ago, today: Donald Trump was mocking Hillary Clinton for contracting an illness – pneumonia – and implying that it showed she was weak. https://t.co/wywh62CntI — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 2, 2020

And before anyone gets on their high horse about anyone cracking gags about Trump, remember this gem. https://t.co/VCx59b170w — Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) October 2, 2020

Karma took its time but here we are you orange freak https://t.co/VlpOI0FXEW — Jack Skellington 🎃 (@J4CKMULL) October 2, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus – our 29+ favourite reactions

Source @Telegraph