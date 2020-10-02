A Trump supporter said everyone at his rallies wore masks and this comeback was perfect

Over on Good Morning Britain, a Donald Trump supporter was saying how you never saw anyone at his rallies without a mask.

Here’s Matt Braynard, former data chief and strategist at Trump for President on the ITV breakfast show today. And the response by the producers was 10/10.

“If you run a B-roll of his rallies you can’t find a face without a mask” … cue some lovely work by the @GMB production team pic.twitter.com/diBDO3jyhi — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) October 2, 2020

Oof.

This was an amazing moment on-air just now with @GMB. A pro-Trump spin doctor lied about Trump's rallies being full of people wearing masks and the producers were rightly not having any of it. https://t.co/vSC5jRmBwb — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 2, 2020

Source @SachinNakrani