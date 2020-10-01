This TikTok of the creation of the Wii Sports theme has gone viral because it speaks to us all
Singer-songwriter Will Anderson is the frontman of the US band, Parachute, who have supported headliners such as Kelly Clarkson and The Script.
However, to many people, he is more recognisable as a very funny TikToker, who tends – understandably – to post videos with a music theme, like this:
@willyj1234
Rumours for the win. ##music ##song
And this:
@willyj1234
And it still SLAPS. ##music ##song ##ImAMusician
But his most popular post is also his most recent, in which he recreates the moment musicians wrote the Wii Sports theme and realised it was a banger.
Watch and enjoy.
@willyj1234
Best video game music of all time. ##music ##song ##wiimusic
It already has three million likes on TikTok, after just a day, and it’s also popped up on Twitter.
i can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/0o41Rbbaeh
— 👻Scream Park🎃 (@GenePark) September 30, 2020
Twitter was impressed.
This is by far the greatest thing I've ever seen come out of TikTok 🤣 https://t.co/k4VmtPPjti
— Tony Manfredonia | Composer (@TonyManfredonia) September 30, 2020
i've literally been every one these dudes at band practice. https://t.co/HxAEejnGIt
— Zachary Ryan (@ZachariusD) September 30, 2020
Officially the best TikTok, everyone else pack up, it's over. https://t.co/mfBDv5J4wP
— Jack (@JackAttack467) September 30, 2020
Big fan of this https://t.co/VmH5AC0cN2
— Iain Leggat (@Iain_Leggat) September 30, 2020
As bonus, here’s Will again, playing Owl City’s ‘Fireflies’ – on his phone’s dial screen.
@willyj1234
This took me two full days to make. DON’T LET IT FLOP. ##owlcity ##music ##song ##tiktokcovers
READ MORE
That Titanic argument about Rose’s door has finally been settled in a hilarious TikTok
Source Will Anderson Image Screengrab