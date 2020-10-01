This TikTok of the creation of the Wii Sports theme has gone viral because it speaks to us all

Singer-songwriter Will Anderson is the frontman of the US band, Parachute, who have supported headliners such as Kelly Clarkson and The Script.

However, to many people, he is more recognisable as a very funny TikToker, who tends – understandably – to post videos with a music theme, like this:

And this:

But his most popular post is also his most recent, in which he recreates the moment musicians wrote the Wii Sports theme and realised it was a banger.

Watch and enjoy.

It already has three million likes on TikTok, after just a day, and it’s also popped up on Twitter.

Twitter was impressed.

This is by far the greatest thing I've ever seen come out of TikTok 🤣 https://t.co/k4VmtPPjti — Tony Manfredonia | Composer (@TonyManfredonia) September 30, 2020

i've literally been every one these dudes at band practice. https://t.co/HxAEejnGIt — Zachary Ryan (@ZachariusD) September 30, 2020

Officially the best TikTok, everyone else pack up, it's over. https://t.co/mfBDv5J4wP — Jack (@JackAttack467) September 30, 2020

Big fan of this https://t.co/VmH5AC0cN2 — Iain Leggat (@Iain_Leggat) September 30, 2020

As bonus, here’s Will again, playing Owl City’s ‘Fireflies’ – on his phone’s dial screen.

