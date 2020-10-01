This TikTok of the creation of the Wii Sports theme has gone viral because it speaks to us all

Singer-songwriter Will Anderson is the frontman of the US band, Parachute, who have supported headliners such as Kelly Clarkson and The Script.

However, to many people, he is more recognisable as a very funny TikToker, who tends – understandably – to post videos with a music theme, like this:

Rumours for the win. ##music ##song

And this:

And it still SLAPS. ##music ##song ##ImAMusician

But his most popular post is also his most recent, in which he recreates the moment musicians wrote the Wii Sports theme and realised it was a banger.

Watch and enjoy.

Best video game music of all time. ##music ##song ##wiimusic

It already has three million likes on TikTok, after just a day, and it’s also popped up on Twitter.

Twitter was impressed.

As bonus, here’s Will again, playing Owl City’s ‘Fireflies’ – on his phone’s dial screen.

This took me two full days to make. DON’T LET IT FLOP. ##owlcity ##music ##song ##tiktokcovers

Source Will Anderson Image Screengrab