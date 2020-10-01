This ‘anti-vaxxer’ mum was called out by her son’s nurse and it’s magnificent stuff

We’re grateful to beerbellybegone over on Reddit for sharing this simply glorious exchange between an anti-vaxxer mum and her son’s paediatric nurse.

The mum went online to say how the nurse had backed her up when she refused her son a vaccination booster.

Except that’s not entirely how the medical professional remembered it …

‘That moment when an anti-vaxx mom is called out on Facebook by her son’s pediatric nurse,’ said beerbellybegone.

We had to read it twice to comprehend quite how much there was to unpick there …

‘So you want to be seen as an anti-vaxxer, while actually vaccinating your kids? I mean it’s better than them not being vaccinated but I don’t get why you would do that …’ BenBishopsButt ‘Because being anti-vax is cool because it shows everyone that you’re actually smarter than doctors because unlike their years of stupid book learning you had an email address and that allowed you to register for Facebook. As a result they’ve actually cut medical training down from seven years or whatever it was to three hour long sessions on Facebook whilst you drink wine from a box.’ geofflamps-porsche ‘I think I’d have to find a new doctor. Not because I’m anti vaxx or because the nurse did anything wrong here. I just don’t think I’d be able to show my face after being so thoroughly taken apart.’ Kr155

READ MORE

5 takedowns of this anti-vaxxer made even better by using their own logic

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Image Pexels