This classic Tom Morello takedown just went viral all over again

Only five weeks or so to go until the US elections, and it’s probably not a coincidence that this all-time great Tom Morello takedown is proving very popular on Reddit.

The Rage Against the Machine man posted a photo of himself alongside a guitar with ‘Fuck Trump’ written on it and, well, here’s what happened next.

‘Tom Morello just being Tom Morello,’ said lihuud over on Reddit.



And it reminded us of this, another brilliant takedown (not by Morello this time) delivered to a Rage Against the Machine fan who went off the group because of their politics.

Perfect.

‘What “Machine” did you think he was raging against? The dishwasher?’

