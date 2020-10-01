This sports stadium filled its stand with the entire town of South Park and it’s brilliant

‘The Denver Broncos have the entire town of ‘South Park’ in the stands for today’s NFL game,’ says Exclamation_Marc and it’s brilliant.

More of this sort of thing over here, please.

‘It looks like literally every character they’ve ever had. The angels from the Golden PSP episode, Edgar Allen Poe’s ghost, that Randy Savage pretending to be transgender to win women’s sports competitions, Timmy’s parents. That’s seriously impressive.’ sheepsleepdeep

And on video …

The Broncos put the cast of South Park in the seats for their game today 😂 (via @Broncos)pic.twitter.com/hujvFjaaha — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2020

