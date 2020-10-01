Simply 17 Daily Mail reader ‘comments of the day’ that tell you all you need to know

You may already be familiar with the @DMReporter, the rather fabulous Twitter account which keeps an eye on the Daily Mail so you don’t have to.

Its founder is stepping down after 10 years – 10 years! – and who can blame them (they’ve set up a gofundme retirement fund which you can find here).

But fear not, @DMReporter will continue under new stewardship.

To mark the changing of the guard, here are 17 Daily Mail reader comments that really do tell you all you need to know about its readers.

1.

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Still the greatest comment thread about #NewYearsEve ever written… pic.twitter.com/Hbhhmvv2fJ — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) December 31, 2019

2.

COMMENT OF THE DAY: Guys, I’ve found it; the ultimate Daily Mail reader comment. pic.twitter.com/THqz3GaHIf — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) April 28, 2018

3.

COMMENT OF THE DAY: “@GaryLineker should be arrested for not tweeting more positively about Brexit.” pic.twitter.com/TBazCplkn4 — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) January 1, 2019

4.

YOUR COMMENT: I’d genuinely like to know the circumstances under which this situation would occur. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/5y0i7UDLr3 — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) October 25, 2018

5.

COMMENT OF THE DAY: The sheer unbridled joy of Brexit self-harm… pic.twitter.com/DcO6inZUD7 — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) June 23, 2018

6.

YOUR COMMENT: There have been lots of touching tributes to Stephen Hawking today but, it has to be said, none more so than this… pic.twitter.com/NlP3BTBmvf — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) March 14, 2018

7.

COMMENT OF THE DAY: This may be my favourite comment of all time. pic.twitter.com/koNqpxxspZ — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) March 7, 2017

8.

COMMENT OF THE DAY: Good question. Why don’t American rock band The Killers sing a rap song about the positive benefits of a global trade deal after Brexit? #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/dQNjvHdgtA — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) June 29, 2019

9.

READERSHIP: And the comment of the day is… pic.twitter.com/603aNJkpqn — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) February 12, 2017

10.