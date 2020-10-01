15 highly relatable and very funny jokes about the bin fire that is 2020

If you don’t hate 2020, then you haven’t been paying attention. These funny people clearly have been, and their jokes are sooooo relatable, it’s like they looked into our heads.

1.

2020 is having to untie your drawstring for your shorts when you have to pee, and then another knot is created, causing you to nearly pee your pants. — mᎥᏦᎬ ᏞᎥᏆᎬᏒᎪᏞᏞᎽ✪ (@SkippyMcGizzard) September 19, 2020

2.

How did 2020 manage to kill so much but football is still happening — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 21, 2020

3.

I just accidentally punched myself in the tit which feels like it pretty much sums up the entire vibe of 2020 — Sarah (@thetigersez) September 20, 2020

4.

any time I log into twitter now pic.twitter.com/mnMbmMK45Z — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 20, 2020

5.

6.

7.

2020 has been like an episode of "Casualty", it started okay, everything seemed fine but China was effectively up a ladder that had been set up on a wonky floor. Italy was using a chainsaw whilst drunk and the UK walked towards a cliff with its hands over its eyes. — Tony Cowards (@TonyCowards) September 23, 2020

8.