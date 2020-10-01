The only 5 funny reactions you need to Boris Johnson’s dad breaking the coronavirus rules – again

Boris Johnson‘s dad, Stanley, has been a bit of an embarrassment for his son ever since the pandemic started – and possibly before, but we aren’t interested in their family dynamic.

When the PM originally told people to avoid pubs and restaurants, Stanley said he wouldn’t be doing that. When the rules said that people should avoid all but essential travel, Stanley went to Greece. As the government insisted it would fine anyone not following the law regarding mask-wearing, Stanley was photographed doing his shopping maskless.

It’s a complete mystery where Boris Johnson got the character trait that made him boast about shaking hands with everyone at a hospital when the guidelines warned against it.

Let’s hope Stanley isn’t too poor to pay the fine he’ll obviously be getting, eh?

Twitter was not going to let it lie.

Dominic Cummings: I’m going to break my own rules Stanley Johnson: hold my mask pic.twitter.com/Uw1slfUXHZ — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 30, 2020

An awful lot of activities are going to be reclassified as eye exams by the time this is all overhttps://t.co/0PBz3myu6Y pic.twitter.com/bdTiVdLI28 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 30, 2020

Stanley Johnson's excuse for not wearing a mask in shops was he'd been abroad for three weeks and "didn't know the rules". If only there was someone in his family who could have kept him up to speed! Maybe even someone who "came close to dying" of the virus not so long ago pic.twitter.com/wGLuYQeTIP — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) September 30, 2020

Stanley Johnson | Maybe there's an exemption for dickheads? https://t.co/7ShaW2qmMn — Britgirl's Hates Brexit #FBPE (@MarieAnnUK) September 30, 2020

Problem is, if Stanley wore one, then he'd be forced to whiff the stench of bullshit that comes out of his mouth. I'm sure that's a medical exemption. https://t.co/MKN5D0ZOpw — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 30, 2020

Dic Penderyn had a very different objection.

I am more annoyed that he didnt wear a condom in 1963 to be honest https://t.co/Q8f5FBUfik — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Dic Penderyn #FBIW 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@cymrocarn) September 30, 2020

