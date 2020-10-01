Nigel Farage said the UK should never have signed the Brexit deal and everyone said the same thing
The European Union has launched legal action against the UK over Boris Johnson’s plans to ditch parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and break international law.
The EU activated the lawyers after a deadline for Johnson to remove sections of the Internal Market Bill expired on Wednesday.
European Commission Président says sent letter of formal notice to UK government – the first step in infringement proceedings. This, because has not removed party’s of internal market bill that could override aspects of #Brexit Withdrawal agreement /1
— Katya Adler (@BBCkatyaadler) October 1, 2020
We only mention this because Nigel Farage has been tweeting about it – of course he has – and this is what he had to say.
The “oven ready deal” was an international treaty — for the EU Commission, that is like the Bible.
Whilst the EU always acts in bad faith, all they are doing today is asking Boris to keep his promises.
It should never have been signed in the first place. https://t.co/PybqaSXUwk
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 1, 2020
And there were two things that were particularly striking about it. One was this.
Imagine doing something so batshit it makes Nigel fucking Farage side with the EU pic.twitter.com/KbhAUnOkLW
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 1, 2020
And the other was this.
You literally voted for it. https://t.co/CIn7zoJllJ
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 1, 2020
After standing aside in seats to get a Govt majority to do this deal, now it should never have been signed.
A dishonest professional malcontent. https://t.co/cPLTsiDd6v
— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 1, 2020
Name: Nigel Farage
Occupation: Unemployed
Specialist Subject: Rewriting my role in history, 1975 to the present day. https://t.co/hcnpR68MKk
— Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) October 1, 2020
If only some bloke hadn't deliberately stood down 300+ candidates so that the Tories could win on a pledge of honouring that deal. I mean that does make them an accomplice to signing it, doesn't it Nige. https://t.co/qQR0V1d8Yo
— Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Cut-throat Bigot And Smug (@SkewSpew) October 1, 2020
To conclude …
This ludicrous, preening popinjay literally withdrew Brexit 'Party' candidates from Tory-winnable constituencies in order to get *exactly* this treaty signed in the first place. It's not George Orwell writing the script any more. It's Lewis bloody Carroll. https://t.co/CIn7zoJllJ
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 1, 2020
