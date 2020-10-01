Most American supermarket aisle you’ll see

‘Freedom ain’t fat free,’ says outwardape who shared this image over on Reddit.

And if you’re thinking it might have been a little bit messed around with, then you’d probably be right.

‘They turned that shopping isle up to 11.’ tearsaresweat ‘The America-aisle.’ Boeiend_was_taken ‘Even if fake, I have no doubt there is a walmart with that Aisle somewhere in the South.’ Andy_Liberty_1911

READ MORE

This American accused IKEA of disrespecting the Stars and Stripes and was schooled into next week

Source Reddit u/outwardape