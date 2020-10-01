Most American supermarket aisle you’ll see
‘Freedom ain’t fat free,’ says outwardape who shared this image over on Reddit.
And if you’re thinking it might have been a little bit messed around with, then you’d probably be right.
‘They turned that shopping isle up to 11.’ tearsaresweat
‘The America-aisle.’ Boeiend_was_taken
‘Even if fake, I have no doubt there is a walmart with that Aisle somewhere in the South.’ Andy_Liberty_1911
READ MORE
This American accused IKEA of disrespecting the Stars and Stripes and was schooled into next week
Source Reddit u/outwardape