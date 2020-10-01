Michael Spicer’s “How to argue with a conspiracy theorist” is going to be very useful

Michael Spicer‘s Room Next Door sketches are brilliant, but there’s so much more to him than that.

His tweets are a constant joy, he regularly acts on TV in the Mash Report, has a very funny back catalogue of other sketches, and has written a book about his role as secret adviser to the giants of public speaking.

chuffing heck it’s here pic.twitter.com/tgYKSmUtmG — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 23, 2020

Here he is as the least competent football pundit in a crowded field.

the football pundit who doesn’t watch football pic.twitter.com/GAcW4tg4rz — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) July 9, 2020

However, this recent bit of advice for anyone who encounters conspiracy theorists is genuinely invaluable.

how to argue with a conspiracy theorist pic.twitter.com/ie7UJiEqkZ — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 22, 2020

To communicate with a conspiracy theorist, you must speak the language.

We enjoyed these great responses.

I predict a riot of anti-maskers …. https://t.co/bEsF2qWf3n — Julia Bradbury (@JuliaBradbury) September 23, 2020

This looks important. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) September 22, 2020

How does one acquire two twenty pound notes? Asking for a friend. — run.around.em (@LeChatBlancs) September 22, 2020

The only real message is that the queen is an Only Fools And Horses superfan. That's clearly Uncle Albert smoking a pipe there — Tom on the tweeter (@TomTormTam) September 23, 2020

Michael’s book is available from all good bookshops, and probably some terrible ones.

