Michael Spicer’s “How to argue with a conspiracy theorist” is going to be very useful

Michael Spicer‘s Room Next Door sketches are brilliant, but there’s so much more to him than that.

His tweets are a constant joy, he regularly acts on TV in the Mash Report, has a very funny back catalogue of other sketches, and has written a book about his role as secret adviser to the giants of public speaking.

Here he is as the least competent football pundit in a crowded field.

However, this recent bit of advice for anyone who encounters conspiracy theorists is genuinely invaluable.

To communicate with a conspiracy theorist, you must speak the language.

We enjoyed these great responses.

Michael’s book is available from all good bookshops, and probably some terrible ones.

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab