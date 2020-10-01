Boris Johnson held a coronavirus briefing with nothing to say – our 7 favourite responses

Although the coronavirus briefings at Downing Street stopped being a daily occurrence some months ago, because “the virus was under control”, 5PM on Wednesday saw Boris Johnson once again at the podium, flanked by experts.

It’s believed it will become a regular, but not daily, thing once more from now on.

He didn’t really say anything, apart from renewing the threat of a full lockdown if the public doesn’t behave, and the scientists updated us on the worrying stats.

As a leader and statesman I think it's very important to address the nation directly at important moments, such as when there is absolutely nothing new to say.#dailybriefing #coronavirusbriefing — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 30, 2020

Boris Johnson with nothing new to say in the #CoronavirusBriefing today. pic.twitter.com/CxLW4EYgQZ — Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) September 30, 2020

If anyone is any the wiser about what that daily briefing was supposed to be about, then award yourself a degree in Boris Johnson waffle 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Lost in the Shire (@hobbitoncentral) September 30, 2020

People weren’t impressed.

I'm listening to the PM's presser.

What an embarrassment he is.

Stuttering, spluttering, every third word is a "filler" amongst all the arrr urrs & gesticulations.

He hasn't got a clue !#CoronaVirusBriefing — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) September 30, 2020

This is what else Twitter said about the briefing.

1.

Boris Johnson: “We are far better prepared than we were in March.” That’s quite a low bar. — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) September 30, 2020

2.

Boris Johnson racing through the #dailybriefing questions as quickly as possible its almost as if he doesn’t really give a shit — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 30, 2020

3.

Chris Whitty says he has changed his behaviour since the virus arrived He hasn't been to an illegal rave in months — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) September 30, 2020

4.

Petition to apply the Just A Minute rules to all Boris Johnson's speeches. No repetition, hesitation, or deviation from the subject. The nation's mental health could only benefit from this. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) September 30, 2020

5.

Who could have predicted that a glib chancer with a skim read Greek Mythology for Dummies would turn out so ill equipped to be PM during a pandemic?

Johnson is like a chimp trying to understand a knitting pattern.#downingstreetbriefing — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) September 30, 2020

6.

This graph looks like the London Underground map has suffered a nervous breakdown. #coronavirusbriefing pic.twitter.com/I46PDLRAcy — David Brown (@MrDavidEBrown) September 30, 2020

7.

The only numbers that Boris Johnson, Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance have managed to bring down are the viewing figures for ‘The Chase’. — Mark Adkins (@MarkMyWordsNews) September 30, 2020

Finally, there was a bit of a mix-up with the TV schedule.

“We asked one hundred people to name a British politician who can explain the coronavirus rules.”

