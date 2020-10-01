‘My 90 y/o neighbour came to say goodbye to my dog’ and it’s a very emotional watch

This clip of a 90 y/o man saying goodbye to a neighbour’s elderly dog has got Twitter all choked up.

Her 90 yr old neighbor came to say goodbye to her elderly dog. 2 old friends saying their last goodbyes. pic.twitter.com/UuuVHCRIOw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 1, 2020

Source Twitter @BookofJonah @RexChapman TikTok @maisie_and_co