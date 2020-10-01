4 postboxes have been painted black for Black History Month – Munya Chawawa imagined how that came about

In a move that has baffled most people for one reason or another, four – yes, just four – Royal Mail postboxes have been painted black to mark Black History Month.

Each box is dedicated to a notable black Briton, as well as bearing a QR code that can be scanned to see all the black individuals who have featured on Royal Mail stamps.

The four Britons are:

The first black footballer to sign for Rangers, Walter Tull.

Artist Yinka Shonibare, who painted ‘Queueing at the RA, which was used as part of a six-stamp set honouring the Royal Academy of Arts.

Mary Seacole, a pioneer of modern nursing, who treated the wounded during the Crimean War.

Sir Lenny Henry, the actor, comedian and impressionist who has been on British TV screens since 1975.

Reactions to the news weren’t great.

Predictably, some people wanted white boxes.

Comedian Munya Chawawa imagined the scenes as the Royal Mail came up with the idea.

The sketch caught Twitter’s attention, causing ‘Postman Brap’ to trend.

This is what a few people were saying about it.

Journalist Ibrahim Mustapha had this conclusion on the Royal Mail’s gesture.

Source BBC News, Munya Chawawa Image Screengrab