4 postboxes have been painted black for Black History Month – Munya Chawawa imagined how that came about

In a move that has baffled most people for one reason or another, four – yes, just four – Royal Mail postboxes have been painted black to mark Black History Month.

Each box is dedicated to a notable black Briton, as well as bearing a QR code that can be scanned to see all the black individuals who have featured on Royal Mail stamps.

The four Britons are:

The first black footballer to sign for Rangers, Walter Tull. Artist Yinka Shonibare, who painted ‘Queueing at the RA, which was used as part of a six-stamp set honouring the Royal Academy of Arts. Mary Seacole, a pioneer of modern nursing, who treated the wounded during the Crimean War. Sir Lenny Henry, the actor, comedian and impressionist who has been on British TV screens since 1975.

Reactions to the news weren’t great.

across the whole of these british isles, they painted four postboxes i'm yelling. ANTI-BLACKNESS HAS BEEN DEFEATED, WE CAN ALL GO HOME https://t.co/5AJyTRI9RB — Paula Akpan (@paulaakpan) September 30, 2020

Saw the headline and chuckled. Clicked on article to read that 4 (yes FOUR) postboxes out of the 115,500 postboxes across the UK were painted black. Chuckled again. https://t.co/i3B9DNrxq8 — Austin (@AustinDarbo) September 30, 2020

Did anyone ask for this? It feels a bit cringe. I say a bit, I mean I literally cringed. https://t.co/w2BjFiVO68 — David Llewellyn (@TheDaiLlew) September 30, 2020

Predictably, some people wanted white boxes.

Black history month, that's so cool. When are the post boxes being painted white for white history month? — Andrew (@Andrewyeahnah) September 29, 2020

Can I have a white one please, I don’t want to feel left out….😢 — Bob walker (@essex_bob) September 29, 2020

Comedian Munya Chawawa imagined the scenes as the Royal Mail came up with the idea.

Royal Mail coming up with their Black Postboxes 📮🤦🏽‍♂‍ #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/60irdqop96 — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) September 30, 2020

The sketch caught Twitter’s attention, causing ‘Postman Brap’ to trend.

We made ‘Postman Brap’ trend. I don’t know how to top this. pic.twitter.com/6x8U9oYmSw — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) September 30, 2020

This is what a few people were saying about it.

Nah this guy is TOO FUNNY 😂 😂😂😂 “I DONT SPEAK YORUBA” https://t.co/GHE0xo2Vdq — Shirtless Plantain Show (@Nigerianscamsss) September 30, 2020

I’m gonna tell my kids about how this man constantly made me laugh during the worst year of my life https://t.co/AzoGrph7pI — Official Potato Stan Account (@LazarusKumi) September 30, 2020

Man said postman brap 😩😭 Has this man got a show yet!!?? https://t.co/RbRKH9LtpK — Anj Baig (@AnjPMG) September 30, 2020

Journalist Ibrahim Mustapha had this conclusion on the Royal Mail’s gesture.

Black people didn’t ask for this. We don’t want this and we don’t care. There are real problems that need solving. Empty gestures like this mean nothing. — Ibrahim Mustapha (@IbrahimMustapha) September 30, 2020

Source BBC News, Munya Chawawa