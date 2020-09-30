This referee’s response when he saw himself on the big screen is surely all of us

Just a very funny moment and a brilliant spot shared on Twitter, this referee’s response when he looked up and spotted himself on the big screen.

It was spotted by @OlanDaly and shared on Twitter by @murrayg9 and, well, have a watch for yourself.

This makes me 🤣🤣 when you spot yourself on TV pic.twitter.com/q4qYFb2b4X — George Murray (@murrayg9) September 29, 2020

Subtle but significant, and the longer lockdown goes on, the more relatable that gets.

THIS IS ONE OF THE GREAT REFEREE MOMENTS https://t.co/Mhkz8wp9O9 — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) September 29, 2020

Source @OlanDaly @murrayg9