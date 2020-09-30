This chef’s Boris Johnson burn was super subtle and so much better for it

You’d have to have been paying proper attention to BBC News to spot this chef’s Boris Johnson burn and that made it so much more rewarding.

It’s not necessarily the wording that’s subtle, just the placement, as captured in this screengrab shared by @D4NXIII on Twitter.

It’s Max Gott, head chef and co-owner of the Bistro Forty Six in Newcastle, who was on BBC News talking to Simon McCoy about the lockdown restrictions in the north-east of England.

Just in case you still haven’t spotted it yet here it is highlighted, a picture of Boris Johnson stuck on a wall chart of ‘British tits’.

Max is not a big fan of the prime minister or his coronavirus guidelines, by the looks of his Twitter feed.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source @D4NXIII