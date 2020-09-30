Team Trump made several pre-debate excuses for a Biden win and people joined in – 11 funny favourites

The first of 2020’s head-to-head presidential candidate debates took place on Tuesday evening – US time – and the jury is out on the result, with both camps claiming a win, as expected, although snap polls put the challenger ahead at 48% to 41%.

Clearly, Joe Biden didn’t take this advice.

However, even before the event, the Trump team were pre-emptively making excuses for a good Biden performance with rumours that:

Biden is on drugs and should take a test

He had been shown the questions ahead of time

Answers would be fed to him via an earpiece

This was a Biden spokesperson’s response to the idea of submitting to a drugs test.

His Twitter account, no doubt run by a comms team, tweeted this mic drop moment.

While pro-Trump tweeters spread rumours about Biden’s refusal to have his urine or ears scrutinised, others joined in with these rather more tongue in cheek suggestions.

NEWSNOTES had this response to the earpiece accusation.

Something to think about.

Source Twitter Image Screengrab