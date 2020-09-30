Simply 17 tweets that perfectly captured the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden didn’t exactly have you looking forward to the second one, it has to be said.
The only memorable moment was a truly deplorable one, when Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacists.
In the likely event you didn’t watch it, and have no plans to see it on catch-up, these 17 tweets capture it perfectly.
1.
You’ve got a decent man vs. a hulking, loudmouth bully with no specific plans on anything.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 30, 2020
2.
That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special.
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020
3.
A big night for Trump: he totally nailed down undecided white supremacists once and for all.
— Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) September 30, 2020
4.
let’s watch it again!
— Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) September 30, 2020
5.
Biden's prep coach for the next debate — a screaming goat on PCP. #Debates2020
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020
6.
OK I sat down with my wife & we went over some debate highlights. We have decided to vote for the guy who DIDN’T issue a televised call to armed white supremacist groups to engage in voter suppression.
— rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 30, 2020
7.
In any other campaign, Biden would be a pretty mediocre candidate. He represents everything that’s wrong with politics: old, straight white guys in positions of influence by sole virtue of their old, straight whiteness.
But next to Trump, he looks like a political Colossus.
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 30, 2020
8.
— Rob Williams (@Robwilliams71) September 30, 2020
9.
Watched the "highlights" from last night's debate.
Always amazes me when right wingers claim a female President would be too emotional
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 30, 2020