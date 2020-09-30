Simply 17 tweets that perfectly captured the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden didn’t exactly have you looking forward to the second one, it has to be said.

The only memorable moment was a truly deplorable one, when Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacists.

In the likely event you didn’t watch it, and have no plans to see it on catch-up, these 17 tweets capture it perfectly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2