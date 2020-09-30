Priti Patel is considering sending asylum seekers to a volcanic island – 9 explosive reactions

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, is no stranger to controversy.

She was forced to quit a previous cabinet position after having unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials and lying about them.

She told a Question Time audience that she wanted the death penalty to be restored.

She has had Extinction Rebellion added to a terrorism list.

She criticised “activist lawyers” for helping asylum seekers.

It’s on that last point that the latest outcry has developed.

Ascension Island is a British Overseas Territory in the South Pacific, neighbouring St Helena, which is another possible location for the prospective holding centre.

Labour MP Jess Phillips had this to say.

Most other people reacted in much the same way.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Andy Gilder had a suggestion.

