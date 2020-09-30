The pandemic has made al fresco dining necessary – but what if it rains?
Comedian and actor, Vic DiBitetto, is more well known for his rants on a wide variety of topics, as Ticked Off Vic, but this sketch is very much about the pandemic, with so many more people dining al fresco.
The video was posted in July, but let’s face it, it’s no better now – and it’s even more likely to rain.
Here’s how YouTube users reacted.
When your life is falling apart but you just don’t care anymore
Ty Barker
This man is a genius. He discovered how to turn wine into water and make unlimited soup.
Crash BanditLoot’s Botches
This is like that “This is fine” meme, but rain edition~
Anh Tien Quang Nguyen
For one commenter, 10, 000 subs without any videos?, it hit a little too close to home.
I want to laugh, but for some reason I can relate to this in a way and it’s giving me sad vibes.
Top tip: Bring an umbrella to protect the soup.
You can follow Vis on Twitter here.
