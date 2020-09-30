James Blunt wins comeback of the day
The latest in an occasional series, it’s good to know that in a troubling and uncertain world, some things are entirely predictable.
Like James Blunt winning at Twitter.
Here’s what Emily-Heater – @EmFenty – had to say.
Don’t care what anyone says James Blunt is 10/10
— Emily-Heather (@EmFenty) September 29, 2020
And Blunt’s response.
Agreed, but I think it’s the music they have an issue with. https://t.co/4gVuTgo7LO
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 29, 2020
Boom. And a good excuse to remember this one from last month.
READ MORE
James Blunt had the perfect response to a fan who said his Bruce Springsteen cover bettered the original
Source