James Blunt wins comeback of the day

The latest in an occasional series, it’s good to know that in a troubling and uncertain world, some things are entirely predictable.

Like James Blunt winning at Twitter.

Here’s what Emily-Heater – @EmFenty – had to say.

Don’t care what anyone says James Blunt is 10/10 — Emily-Heather (@EmFenty) September 29, 2020

And Blunt’s response.

Agreed, but I think it’s the music they have an issue with. https://t.co/4gVuTgo7LO — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 29, 2020

Boom. And a good excuse to remember this one from last month.

