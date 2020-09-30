This guy frantically trying to guess paint colours is the content we needed today

Here’s a minute or so to take the edge off everything else right now.

It’s an Australian chap called @ChristianHull who is, by all accounts, getting rather good at guessing the colour of paints according to their various ingredients.

And it’s not only the walls that it’ll be brightening up.

Fabulous!

And when he said his TikTok was full of this sort of thing he really wasn’t kidding.

@christianmhull

##duet with @smittenkittensmittens THIS WAS ALL TYPES OF WRONG!!! ##guessthepaint

♬ Buttercup – MixAndMash

@christianmhull

##duet with @smittenkittensmittens DO I TAKE THE RISK? ##guessthepaint

♬ CRAFT – OFEKNIV

@christianmhull

##duet with @smittenkittensmittens this one took a turn!

♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

READ MORE

This dog’s not happy with such a tiny portion and, well, just watch

Source Twitter @christianhull TikTok