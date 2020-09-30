Gary Lineker had the best gag about Piers Morgan’s Spitting Image puppet

Piers Morgan would have been far more upset by not being featured in the new incarnation of Spitting Image than he might be by his puppet.

It’s pretty good, though, we have to say.

And it was Piers Morgan’s Twitter nemesis Gary Lineker who had the best gag.

The first time I can recall a spitting image puppet to be actually quite flattering, @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/kHPDu2orCm — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 30, 2020

An open goal, you might think, but he still had to put it away.

And just in case you, like this person, was wondering …

We think Priti Patel’s probably our favourite.

Here’s the trailer for the new series (including a mildly NSFW finish).

