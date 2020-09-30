Gary Lineker had the best gag about Piers Morgan’s Spitting Image puppet
Piers Morgan would have been far more upset by not being featured in the new incarnation of Spitting Image than he might be by his puppet.
It’s pretty good, though, we have to say.
Introducing @piersmorgan's @SpittingImage puppet!
The resemblance is uncanny…🤣🤣@BritBox_UK pic.twitter.com/XL16HumSxB
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 30, 2020
And it was Piers Morgan’s Twitter nemesis Gary Lineker who had the best gag.
The first time I can recall a spitting image puppet to be actually quite flattering, @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/kHPDu2orCm
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 30, 2020
An open goal, you might think, but he still had to put it away.
And just in case you, like this person, was wondering …
Here you go: 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/AA2g4RA8Fz pic.twitter.com/kx1ie84DWk
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 30, 2020
We think Priti Patel’s probably our favourite.
Priti Patel #SpittingImage pic.twitter.com/kkIpyaEjWm
— Spitting Image (@SpittingImage) September 22, 2020
Here’s the trailer for the new series (including a mildly NSFW finish).
READ MORE
Gary Lineker had the last word after calling out ‘weird’ Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle
Source @GaryLineker