There’s a crucial option missing from this poll about ordering food

Over on Reddit, u/Val_9999 shared one of those ubiquitous polls that seem to crop up nearly every time you order something via the internet.

The only problem – well, not the only problem, because there’s also how annoying these are – was that they’d missed off one seriously important option.

Redditor u/RamsesThePigeon decided to continue the theme with these suggestions for further food-further polling.

Do you think you will order food again in the future?

● Yes

○ No If you answered “yes” to the above question, why?

○ Experience was a positive one

○ Brand has not yet prompted my eternal disdain

○ Employees were attractive, and I wanted an excuse to talk to them

○ Photographs of the meal attracted Instagram followers

○ Remaining balance on my gift card

● Other; please specify: I will probably get hungry again. Would you consider recommending the experience of ordering food?

● Yes

○ No If you answered “yes” to the above question, please explain:

I know what’s happening here. You’re an artificial intelligence from an alien planet, and you’re trying to understand why these strange humans keep ordering food. Is food?

○ Yes

○ No

● Decline to answer

Someone spotted this other omission.

I don’t see a “Decided to eat my feelings today.” option either.

SuumCuique1011

via Gfycat

Source r/funny Image r/funny, Alan Hardman on Unsplash