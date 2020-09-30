There’s a crucial option missing from this poll about ordering food
Over on Reddit, u/Val_9999 shared one of those ubiquitous polls that seem to crop up nearly every time you order something via the internet.
The only problem – well, not the only problem, because there’s also how annoying these are – was that they’d missed off one seriously important option.
Redditor u/RamsesThePigeon decided to continue the theme with these suggestions for further food-further polling.
Do you think you will order food again in the future?
● Yes
○ No
If you answered “yes” to the above question, why?
○ Experience was a positive one
○ Brand has not yet prompted my eternal disdain
○ Employees were attractive, and I wanted an excuse to talk to them
○ Photographs of the meal attracted Instagram followers
○ Remaining balance on my gift card
● Other; please specify: I will probably get hungry again.
Would you consider recommending the experience of ordering food?
● Yes
○ No
If you answered “yes” to the above question, please explain:
I know what’s happening here. You’re an artificial intelligence from an alien planet, and you’re trying to understand why these strange humans keep ordering food.
Is food?
○ Yes
○ No
● Decline to answer
Someone spotted this other omission.
I don’t see a “Decided to eat my feelings today.” option either.
SuumCuique1011
READ MORE
This state-run Chinese news agency poll about coronavirus forgot an important option
Source r/funny Image r/funny, Alan Hardman on Unsplash