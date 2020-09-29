Simon Brodkin’s coronavirus statement is a lot more believable than Matt Hancock’s
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if a politician stood up and told the unadulterated truth about how they’re managing the coronavirus crisis, it could very well be a lot like this.
Character comedian, Simon Brodkin – the man who handed Theresa May her P45 at the Tory conference – has absolutely nailed the manner of delivery, even though his message is rather more honest than we’re used to.
Here are just a few of the best reactions we saw.
TikTok user @lizjaneeriksen had a proposal for a rename of the system.
To conclude –
Source Simon Brodkin Image Screengrab