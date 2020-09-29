As shared by Dawn French – @Dawn_French – over on Twitter, who said: ‘I don’t know where this has come from, but please look at this lady’s face. She is winning. Right there. #racisttwatscantspell’

Self-own of the week. And very possibly any week.

I kept looking at the pic, thinking that she’s not wearing jeans, and then the penny finally dropped, when I said the word out aloud. 🙄😂 — hasina siddique (@HasinaSiddique) September 28, 2020

Not everyone was impressed.

Well it's all photoshopped. And from months ago. — Ian Wilson (@felicefan) September 28, 2020

READ MORE

This anti-masker’s self-own is simply perfect

Source Reddit @Dawn_French