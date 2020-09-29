Nick Hewer went ‘full Partridge’ on a Countdown contestant and it’s brutal

We haven’t watched Countdown for a while but either it’s a very different show to the one we remember, or presenter Nick Hewer simply didn’t mean to be quite so brutal as he is here.

How nice of Nick Hewer to go full @AccidentalP on the impressive Chris Johnston on today’s Countdown! #Skinniest pic.twitter.com/tNthp1EAL9 — Paul Sexstone (@pompeypaul72) September 28, 2020

I’ve got six letters, Nick. S-A-V-A-G-E.

And of course it ended up featured on the always followable ‘Accidental Partridge’ account on Twitter.

Oof, you can see what he was going for but he just didn't get there — bensaunders (@bensaunders__) September 28, 2020

I'll bet Nick still finds that moment on heavy rotation in his head during sleepless, god forsaken moments in the wee small hours of the morning. — Captain Easychord (@sudden_stars) September 29, 2020

AWKWARD AS FUCK — 404 Lady Not Found (@BigAuntieMeg) September 28, 2020

It was quite the WTF moment, but not quite so WTF as this (for very different reasons).

If you think you’re a maths wizard, get a load of this guy. #Countdown pic.twitter.com/KHTuYqL7lv — Channel 4 (@Channel4) March 19, 2018

