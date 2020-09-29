Nick Hewer went ‘full Partridge’ on a Countdown contestant and it’s brutal

We haven’t watched Countdown for a while but either it’s a very different show to the one we remember, or presenter Nick Hewer simply didn’t mean to be quite so brutal as he is here.

I’ve got six letters, Nick. S-A-V-A-G-E.

And of course it ended up featured on the always followable ‘Accidental Partridge’ account on Twitter.

It was quite the WTF moment, but not quite so WTF as this (for very different reasons).

Source @pompeypaul72
H/T @AccidentalP