Homes Under the Hammer’s Martin Roberts has a very funny habit and this supercut is brilliant
Over on Twitter, writer and long-time Harry Hill collaborator Daniel Maier noticed something about Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martin Roberts every time he said ‘why did you want to buy this place’.
And it’s just brilliant.
Martin Roberts’s Invisible ‘Why Did You Want To Buy This Place?’ Piano. pic.twitter.com/CsW0YmByck
— Daniel Maier (@danielmaier) September 28, 2020
Lots of people including Radio 1 breakfast DJ Greg James wondered what it would sound like with piano noises added …
PLEASE CAN SOMEONE EDIT IN MAD PIANO SOUNDS THIS IS AMAZING https://t.co/g7p8CqR27E
— Greg James (@gregjames) September 29, 2020
… and thanks to @rhodri they found out.
I couldn't not do it. (i.e. add piano.) https://t.co/zUtnxJGENf pic.twitter.com/rH8EWfi5te
— Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) September 29, 2020
Wonderful.
The clip was the cheese, @rhodri was the mouse. Terrific, inevitable work. https://t.co/GqKF1ZV7hv
— Daniel Maier (@danielmaier) September 29, 2020
