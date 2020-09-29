Homes Under the Hammer’s Martin Roberts has a very funny habit and this supercut is brilliant

Over on Twitter, writer and long-time Harry Hill collaborator Daniel Maier noticed something about Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martin Roberts every time he said ‘why did you want to buy this place’.

And it’s just brilliant.

Lots of people including Radio 1 breakfast DJ Greg James wondered what it would sound like with piano noises added …

… and thanks to @rhodri they found out.

Wonderful.

Follow @danielmaier on Twitter here, and @rhodri on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Nothing to see here – except a supercut of Dion Dublin explaining where stairs go

Source Twitter @danielmaier