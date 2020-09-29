This 2019 clip of Jon Snow tearing Matt Hancock a new one is – sadly – as relevant as ever

Back in March 2019, Channel 4’s Jon Snow gave Health Secretary a proper dressing down over the government’s Brexit chaos, and it was a thing of beauty.

Watch for yourself.

From March 2019. Nothing changes.@jonsnowC4 to Matt Hancock: “Nobody in the country knows what’s going on… And you know nothing about what’s going on, even inside the Cabinet. The Cabinet is at sea. The country is at sea. We are a laughing stock.”pic.twitter.com/rWed4AO7tw — Damon Evans (@damocrat) September 28, 2020

The country is at sea. We are a laughing stock.

Sadly, that same criticism could have come from last night’s news, only this time it would have been about the Covid-19 chaos.

Twitter very much enjoyed seeing Hancock’s guppy impression, and we very much enjoyed their reactions.

That moment when you've had enough of their shit pic.twitter.com/pSKpDZyHqB — Jim (@Barcajim3) September 28, 2020

you’ve let me down, you’ve let the school down but most of all you’ve let yourself down pic.twitter.com/61SM3RjfsS — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) September 28, 2020

If you watch closely, you can see the exact moment he pinches off the shit that will reside in his underpants for the remainder of the interview pic.twitter.com/38qkfxxRIc — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 28, 2020

Jon Snow telling Matt Hancock that winter is coming. pic.twitter.com/EbZM5RVtbE — Luke Addis (@mrlkdds) September 28, 2020

Jon Snow: you know nothing Matt Hancock 🔥 https://t.co/E6zY1t3zqU — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 28, 2020

The inimitable Max read between the lines.

Huge fan of the way Jon Snow makes the words, “Secretary of State, you know as well as I do,” sound like, “Now look here, you steaming flagon of spunk…” — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 28, 2020

Seems more than feasible.

Source Channel 4 News via Damon Evans Image Screengrab