11 hilariously chilling takedowns of the American who thinks Europe doesn’t have ice cubes

American journalist Matthew Yglesias tried to spell out how badly the US has dealt with the pandemic by explaining why being better than Europe isn’t much of a defence.

He’s right that America has nothing to boast about, but ‘ice cubes‘?

from Christian Bale GIFs via Gfycat

Anyway …Twitter had thoughts.

1.

We have ice cubes. We keep them with our health care systems that don’t cause us bankruptcy whenever we stub a fucking toe. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 29, 2020

2.

I'm not falling for this. Ice cubes are mythical and don't actually exist, like haggis https://t.co/Wqb4kgNIx0 — Ian Ford (@ij_ford) September 29, 2020

3.

Which nation of legends got together to fool Matthew Yglesias into believing they didn't have ice cubes? My money's on the Italians https://t.co/bBuIxOk8dO — Mark O'Connell (@mrkocnnll) September 29, 2020

4.

We may not have ice cubes, Matt, but at least if we get sick or have an accident, we don't have to worry about losing our house paying for it. Oh, also? We have ice cubes. https://t.co/oy2n0vUmT4 — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) September 29, 2020

5.

There are ice cubes everywhere but we have a strict "no ice for arseholes" policy. — Dom Joly (@domjoly) September 29, 2020

6.

Always wondered what this button on my fridge did. At least I now know it can’t possibly be ice cubes. pic.twitter.com/Mp4cB1slV1 — James 💜 Loxley (@oldnorthroad) September 29, 2020

7.

8.

Tbf I think we are better off out of the EU. They don’t have ice cubes — . (@twlldun) September 29, 2020

9.

Ian is right. Every time I see something which I think was an ice cube when I'm out and about, I put it in my bag to examine it later at home. But when I look, there's nothing there. https://t.co/1UZKJJvJHC — David QC (@DavidMuttering) September 29, 2020

10.

American film character: *adds ice cubes to glass, pours Bourbon* Me: pic.twitter.com/riKtzlIABf — KJL (@kerryjeanlister) September 29, 2020

11.

Can someone please find me a recipe for ice cubes, my family is dying… — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) September 29, 2020

Gary Bainbridge had this perfect coup de grâce.

I'm not going to be lectured on ice cubes by somebody who's never heard of an electric kettle. — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) September 29, 2020

He might need some ice for that burn.

