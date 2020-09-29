This old clip of Ricky Gervais on The One Show has gone viral all over again and it’s an innuendo-laden treat

It’s not, as will become immediately apparently, an entirely new clip of Ricky Gervais and TV presenter and restaurant critic Jay Rayner on BBC1’s The One Show.

But it’s gone viral all over again because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Challenge you to not not giggle with @rickygervais here. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LUBarvohI4 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 29, 2020

He’s got a point.

It was shared by no end of people on Twitter …

So many, in fact, that Jay Rayner thought it might be helpful to offer up a little bit of background.

THREAD. Not sure why @theJeremyVine has tweeted this rather antique moment of mine from the one show. But here’s the story behind it. We had made a vt in which seleb chefs’ Xmas recipes were put up against each other and the results voted on by a panel. 1/ https://t.co/UMCcVpiRnw — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) September 27, 2020

When the voice over script came through the producer had included the line ‘and so Nigella Lawson beats off the hairy bikers.’ I told him we couldn’t include that. Rather sweetly the producer needed it explained. But anyway we changed it. 2/ — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) September 27, 2020

But it was a brilliant story and I love an anecdote. I told a few people about the funny line incl in make up on the night @rickygervais. I told him it had been changed but wasn’t it hilarious. ‘That’s brilliant, Ricky says. ‘I’m going to do the line in the chat afterwards.’ 2/ — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) September 27, 2020

Oh balls. Obviously @rickygervais will Ham it up and there will be hell to pay. Better, I decide – wrongly, as it happens – if I just say it casually, toss it off so to speak, and just move on. And so you hear me discussing @Nigella_Lawson beating off… 3/ — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) September 27, 2020

The moment I said it I could literally feel @Rickygervais vibrating in the seat next to me. It was open season. And he wasn’t letting it go. Later that night, after the show, he tweeted that I should be ashamed of myself for saying such a thing. 4/ — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) September 27, 2020

I was only trying to help. Honest. Funnily enough I don’t recall any complaints. Unlike when I did the vt about feasting on the titanic. Ends — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) September 27, 2020

Last word to Gervais …

Haha. I always loved the idea of you saying the line to stop me saying it to minimise damage. Like when they blow up an oil slick. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 29, 2020

