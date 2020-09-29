Eric Trump’s attempt to defend his dad backfired horribly – 8 brutal comebacks

After the New York Times revealed Trump‘s tax returns were a veritable skip fire of losses, spurious claims and wide-scale avoidance, his son, Eric, tried to deflect negative attention onto Trump’s electoral opponent, Joe Biden.

When was the last time Biden donated his salary back to the federal government? Asking for a friend… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 28, 2020

He couldn’t have asked a worse question if he’d planned to sabotage his dad. Maybe he did. Perhaps it was payback for sending him to bed too early or making him eat fish. Who knows?

Whatever the intent – this was the result.

1.

When's the last time your dad took a taxpayer-funded trip to his own golf course? HINT: It was YESTERDAY. BONUS: When's the last time your dad paid his fair share of taxes. HINT: It was NEVER. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 28, 2020

2.

I'd give away my 400k salary too if I didn't have to pay tens/hundreds of millions in taxes. https://t.co/by5Gvb9KvV — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 28, 2020

3.

when was the last time Biden had to shut down his charity and be forbidden from operating another one and also take a class in "how not to steal" because he was caught diverting money raised in the name of children with cancer. asking for a friend — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 28, 2020

4.

Trump's golf trips have cost American taxpayers over $141 million. https://t.co/kecX76WfFU — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 28, 2020

5.

When was the last time Biden ran a hotel within walking distance of the White House that operates on federal property the president leases to himself and is a draw for payments from anyone wanting to curry favor with the Oval Office? Asking for a country… https://t.co/7g5t9AHCvZ — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 28, 2020

6.

When was the last time Biden claimed $70,000 in expenses…for his wig? https://t.co/0DFzZjcmqq — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 28, 2020

7.

Watching the Trump lads abase themselves for a whisper of affection from a dad who would gladly have them ground into cat food in exchange for two shots off his golf handicap would be tragic, if they weren’t such scumbags deserving of every ounce of misery fate can toss their way — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 28, 2020

8.

Nobody should be praised for putting $5 in the tip jar right after they robbed the register. https://t.co/EQabToN5ao — John Amenta (@Zansam) September 28, 2020

Cary Elwes hinted that Eric Trump may be called to give evidence.

Don’t you have a deposition to be at? Asking for @NewYorkStateAG — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 28, 2020

But this comment went straight for the personal.

YOU'RE LYING: You don't HAVE any friends, Gummy McJuicebox. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 28, 2020

>

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Trump’s returns show he paid very little tax for 20 years – 11 brutal owns

Source Eric Trump Image Eric Trump, Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash