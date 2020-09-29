Eric Trump’s attempt to defend his dad backfired horribly – 8 brutal comebacks

After the New York Times revealed Trump‘s tax returns were a veritable skip fire of losses, spurious claims and wide-scale avoidance, his son, Eric, tried to deflect negative attention onto Trump’s electoral opponent, Joe Biden.

He couldn’t have asked a worse question if he’d planned to sabotage his dad. Maybe he did. Perhaps it was payback for sending him to bed too early or making him eat fish. Who knows?

Whatever the intent – this was the result.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Cary Elwes hinted that Eric Trump may be called to give evidence.

But this comment went straight for the personal.

>

via Gfycat

Source Eric Trump Image Eric Trump, Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash