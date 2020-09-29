Children were asked to ‘write letters to God’ and these 13 are heaven sent

Over on Twitter, @GospelJosiah has shared a bunch of letters written by children to God and they are a very funny, innocent read.

‘A teacher asked her class of Grade 3 kids to write letters to God, says @GospelJosiah. ‘And it’s mind blowing and innocently funny.’

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.



9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Some of them look too good to be true but if you’re asking for concrete evidence for something you are finding hard to believe, you’ve come to the wrong post.

Source @GospelJosiah