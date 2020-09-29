Boris Johnson just got his own Covid rules wrong (again) – only 6 responses you need

Boris Johnson was asked about the government’s lockdown rules in the north-east of England today and you may not be entirely surprised to learn he got it wrong.

The so-called prime minister added to what appears to be widespread confusing about the government’s Covid rules by suggesting the “rule of six” limiting public gatherings does not apply outdoors in north-east England.

Can people in NE England meet other households in a pub garden? The PM is asked to clarify new restrictions set for parts of north-east England "Follow the guidance of local authorities," says Boris Johnson, "as I understand it, it’s not six outside”https://t.co/gjNb9xu56m pic.twitter.com/tkxBW2Sdxa — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 29, 2020

Here’s what he later had to say on Twitter (where else?)

Apologies, I misspoke today. In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home. You should also avoid socialising with other households outside. (1/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 29, 2020

This is vital to control the spread of coronavirus and keep everyone safe. If you are in a high risk area, please continue to follow the guidelines from local authorities. (2/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 29, 2020

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

1.

“I misspoke today” is an odd way of saying: “I do not have a fucking clue”. https://t.co/WMQtMG8Y6r — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 29, 2020

2.

“The rules are very simple” [later] “I told people in the north east today to do something illegal which would result in fines of up to £10,000 (1/17)” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 29, 2020

3.

You didn't 'misspeak' – you didn't know your own rules that you're forcing on people, because you're a total shambles & so are your inconsistent ill-thought out rules. https://t.co/RikudvVstm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 29, 2020

4.

So as I said, the rules are very simple. You'd have to be really stupid to misunderstand them and give millions of people the wrong advice. https://t.co/gY5pjrVdlJ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 29, 2020

5.

While you’re at it, could you also apologise for telling people to shake hands at the peak of infection, causing 30,000 avoidable deaths by locking down late, not testing when it was the ONE thing the @WHO said to do, undermining public compliance by backing Cummings, and Brexit? — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) September 29, 2020

6.

To be fair to Boris Johnson, I have absolutely no idea what the rules are either. I can understand why he's struggling with the confused messaging from [checks notes] himself. — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) September 29, 2020

To conclude …

#LarryTranslatesPoliticians

“I misspoke” = “I didn’t know the answer to a question that I should have done, so I pretended I did. I don’t want to admit that I made a serious mistake and gave people false information, so I’m pretending it’s akin to mispronouncing a word” https://t.co/XEQYAeUz2X — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 29, 2020

In one word.

