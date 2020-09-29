Actors are sharing the big parts they missed out on and it’s a glorious testimony to what might have been

It all started when actor Charlie Condu went on Twitter to share the big role he missed out on which might have changed his career, and asked fellow actors and actresses to do the same.

Actors: what part did you go up for and not get, which would’ve changed your career? I’ll start. Martin Freeman’s part in “The Office” — Charlie Condou (@Charliecondou) September 28, 2020

And lots of people got in touch to share the stellar parts they too narrowly missed out on, and it’s a sometimes agonising – and occasionally very funny – testimony to what might have been.

1.

Jimmy in Casualty and one of the leads in Our Friends in the North. I got an ep. of Chucklevision instead though. — Mike Yeaman (@mike_yeaman) September 28, 2020

2.

Neil Buchanan’s replacement on Art Attack. (Accidentally dropped an ‘F bomb’ during a screen test on my third recall.) — Rich Gittins (@RichGittins) September 28, 2020

3.

I was offered a ch 5 chat host slot but had booked to do Edinburgh fest/ @grahnort did it instead! — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) September 28, 2020

4.

Hagrid in Harry Potter. Though I did get a little consolation when I got to play his younger brother Grawp in the fifth film a few years later. — Tony Maudsley (@TonyMaudsley1) September 28, 2020

5.

Sean Astin's part in 'The Lord of the Rings'. Had something ridiculous like 7 recalls!! Did an episode of The Bill instead (proper acting work) — Daniel Fearn (@MrDFearn) September 28, 2020

6.

Hitler in The Crown. Tiny part – just montage or something. I'd played Hitler on a Channel 5 show so they got in touch. But I'd put on a lot of weight since then. Shaved my moustache into the 'right' shape in their bathroom. Walked in looking like chubby Chaplin in a beige shirt. — Danann McAleer (@DanannMcAleer) September 28, 2020

7.

Hugh's part in 4 Weddings. Was put on tape twice. After the third audition i handed the script back to Mike Newell. He pushed it back towards me: "No, no. You'll need that." — Harry Burton (@mataharifilms) September 28, 2020

8.

Hermione in Harry Potter… after multiple auditions… only for the first film to be released and spend six months hearing “you look like that girl in Harry Potter” at school for about six months… — Cassie Compton (@CassiCompton) September 28, 2020

9.

The Milky Bar Kid, but I started crying during the interview. — Lewis Cuthbert (@derek_mcgurk) September 28, 2020

10.

Simon Peggs part in Star Wars Force Awakens.

Technically, I got it, signed the contract, got paid for it, body cast made, costume fitting, fight call. Didn't get to film it. — Adam Pearce (@adampearce84) September 28, 2020

11.

My acting career began and ended with an audition to play child William Wallace in Braveheart. I couldn’t go to the last callback because I had diarrhoea, which is my life story. School drama teacher never forgave me (called me “a great wee actor, but a fucking little bastard”). — Martin Indoors (@terminalboy) September 28, 2020

12.

Nancy in Oliver. Heronswood school 1976. Still bitter — Nanachist (@TravelNana1) September 28, 2020

13.

Kate Beckinsale’s part in “Pearl Harbour”. Down to the last two apparently… — Kate Magowan (@katemagowan) September 28, 2020

14.

Last two for “Empire of the sun” ☹️ — Charlie Condou (@Charliecondou) September 28, 2020

15.

George in the 1978 ITV Famous Five (made it to the last two) — Kathryn Flett (@kateflett) September 28, 2020

16.

Tracey Beaker. Was between me and @DaniHarmer – the better girl got the part! X — Kirstie McAnulty (@kirstiemcanulty) September 28, 2020

17.

Aw that’s so kind of you to say!! I’m sure your Beaker would have kicked arse too ❤️xxx — Dani Harmer (@DaniHarmer) September 28, 2020

18.

I went up for a part in Poldark in my native Bristol. It wasn't a great audition, and I'll never forget the way the CD said, when I told her I was based locally, "Oh, well at least you haven't had to come too far". — David Cole (@DavidCole86) September 28, 2020

19.

It was down to me and Rochelle from the Saturdays to take over Sunday morning kids show Smile hosted by Fern Cotton and Reggie Yates. She was in S club Juniors at the time…I never stood a chance…plus I had a mullet back then and I straightened it. — Lewis Reeves (@LewisReeves1) September 28, 2020

20.

I had a friend who lost out on the part of Will Scarlett in Robin Hood Prince of Thieves…….. obviously @ChristianSlater got the role, but my friend got a lovey letter from Alan Rickman telling him to keep on studying and apply to RADA……. — 275 (@RapidReformed) September 28, 2020

21.

Not me, and the man himself isn’t around to tell it, but if you go to 1.45 here it’ll be worth it https://t.co/1eZishHotF — chlvrstwrs (@chlvrstwrs) September 28, 2020

And there was also this one, from @SoozUK, which is surely a joke.

Cersei's naked body double that gets a bunch of turds thrown at it in the Game of Thrones walk of shame scene. https://t.co/TUfOfUmNtX — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 28, 2020

Isn’t it?

Is this a joke… or — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) September 28, 2020

Nyooooooop. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 28, 2020

To conclude (not that we’re an actor or anything, obviously …)

Ps: Great thread… reading through the replies makes you remember that it may be a different levels, but we’ve all been through a similar thing.

Gosh we are resilient 💪🏻 — Cassie Compton (@CassiCompton) September 28, 2020

And very possibly this.