Trump’s returns show he paid very little tax for 20 years – 11 brutal owns

The New York Times has published details of Donald Trump‘s tax returns, showing that he paid just $750 for the years 2016 and 2017, and paid no tax at all for 10 of the years from 2001 to 2015.

To put that in perspective, lawyer Max Kennerly compared it to the taxes of other key politicians.

Federal income taxes paid in 2017 (jointly with spouse): Joe Biden – $3,742,974

Kamala Harris – $516,469

Bernie Sanders – $343,882

Elizabeth Warren – $268,484 Donald Trump – $750 https://t.co/1KkuViDUCe — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) September 27, 2020

Senator Ilhan Omar shared this apt Ghanaian proverb.

Rain beats the leopard’s skin but it does not wash out the spots. ~ Ghanaian Proverb https://t.co/bYGJzowWaj — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 28, 2020

The NYT described the self-proclaimed billionaire’s returns as showing “chronic losses and years of tax avoidance.“, with his daughter Ivanka being key to his lower tax bills due to hefty consulting fees paid to her by the President.

This was Trump’s response.

FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

These were our favourite reactions to the damning revelations.

1.

Reminder that this guy bankrupted casinos and he’s running the country the same way. A complete con man. https://t.co/amqXF8YH4W pic.twitter.com/ycdvflqois — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2020

2.

.@realDonaldTrump Wanna borrow a tenner? — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 27, 2020

3.

In 2010 I earned so little that I got a tax rebate. The government looked at my earnings, and thought “this bloke needs this money more than schools and hospitals”. That year I still paid more income tax than Donald Trump. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) September 27, 2020

4.

So American taxpayers pay $140 MILLION for @realDonaldTrump to play golf (yes, really. That’s how much JUST his golf games have cost Americans) and he chipped in $750. Okee dokee. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) September 27, 2020

5.

I like presidents who pay their taxes — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 27, 2020

6.