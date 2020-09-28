Trump’s returns show he paid very little tax for 20 years – 11 brutal owns

The New York Times has published details of Donald Trump‘s tax returns, showing that he paid just $750 for the years 2016 and 2017, and paid no tax at all for 10 of the years from 2001 to 2015.

To put that in perspective, lawyer Max Kennerly compared it to the taxes of other key politicians.

Senator Ilhan Omar shared this apt Ghanaian proverb.

The NYT described the self-proclaimed billionaire’s returns as showing “chronic losses and years of tax avoidance.“, with his daughter Ivanka being key to his lower tax bills due to hefty consulting fees paid to her by the President.

This was Trump’s response.

These were our favourite reactions to the damning revelations.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2