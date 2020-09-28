This home’s solution to a socially distanced Halloween is next level stuff

We know it’s a little while – a while month – until Halloween so apologies in advance, but this home’s preparations for a socially distanced 31 October is simply next level stuff.

‘My solution to a socially distanced Halloween,’ said thompsonwoodworks over on Reddit.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘I counted the number of kids that came by my house one year.. 700 kids. I would need a t shirt cannon instead.’ Nubetastic ‘This year I’m doing my normal Halloween tradition of buying the candy I like and eating it with all the lights off. Only now I’m being considered socially responsible.’ TooShiftyForYou

‘Honestly, I’m a 22 year old and I’d shit myself if I saw that coming at me that fast.’ WickBarrow

Might not be the only thing that needs adjusting.

‘Because I hear kids love Bud Light.’ usererror123456 ‘In civilized places, you provide some liquid refreshment for the adults as well.’ notagoodboye

Yeah, right, coz we hear adults love Bud Light.

