This dog’s not happy with such a tiny portion and, well, just watch

This video of a dog being given not quite as much dinner as it was hoping for has been watched more than 15 million times.

Don’t forget to watch to the end, obviously. It’s half a minute well rewarded.

It was originally posted on TicToc by @pao_family, along with the message, ‘Mom : I think you need to diet? Pao : I don’t agree!!!😡.’

Can say that again.

READ MORE

This good dog was caught in the act and the payoff is just perfect comic timing

Source TikTok @pao_family