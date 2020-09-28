This dog’s not happy with such a tiny portion and, well, just watch
This video of a dog being given not quite as much dinner as it was hoping for has been watched more than 15 million times.
Don’t forget to watch to the end, obviously. It’s half a minute well rewarded.
I. SCREAMED. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/PBOmfjyoE1
— Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) September 26, 2020
It was originally posted on TicToc by @pao_family, along with the message, ‘Mom : I think you need to diet? Pao : I don’t agree!!!😡.’
Can say that again.
READ MORE
This good dog was caught in the act and the payoff is just perfect comic timing
Source TikTok @pao_family