This anti-masker’s self-own is simply perfect
Sometimes a self-own is so good we can’t stop reading it, and this might very well be one of those occasions.
‘Ooh self burn,’ said My_Memes_Will_Cure_U who shared it over on Reddit.
Oof.
‘Well I don’t know what “only people who are moronic don’t wear masks” means, but I ain’t wearing no mask.’ dru9087
‘This is fucking perfect.’ Sixty9lies
Some people thought it was too perfect to be a genuine response. Still made us laugh, though,
Source Reddit u/My_Memes_Will_Cure_U