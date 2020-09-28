This anti-masker’s self-own is simply perfect

Sometimes a self-own is so good we can’t stop reading it, and this might very well be one of those occasions.

‘Ooh self burn,’ said My_Memes_Will_Cure_U who shared it over on Reddit.

Oof.

‘Well I don’t know what “only people who are moronic don’t wear masks” means, but I ain’t wearing no mask.’ dru9087 ‘This is fucking perfect.’ Sixty9lies

Some people thought it was too perfect to be a genuine response. Still made us laugh, though,

READ MORE

‘The 4 Covid personality types’

Source Reddit u/My_Memes_Will_Cure_U