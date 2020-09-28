A stray mic picked up this NSFW sign that somebody wasn’t keen to hear Trump’s briefing

Shortly before a planned press conference at the White House, Donald Trump was hit with the bombshell of a New York Times article about his tax returns.

It would have been understandable if he had postponed the event, but from the sound of this hot mic gaffe, he wasn’t the only person not happy to be there.

Somebody on a hot mic on the Fox News broadcast says "ah, shit" as Trump's press conference begins pic.twitter.com/aqXcU3al11 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2020

Perhaps they’d just got an update from the New York Times – we’ll probably never know.

Actor, funny man and no admirer of Donald Trump, Patton Oswalt had this suggestion.

All too possible.

