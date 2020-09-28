This guy chilling to Fleetwood Mac has gone viral because he’s giving us life goals

There’s something very carefree about this TikTok video that has really grabbed people’s attention.

The TikToker featured, known as Doggface, looks like he doesn’t have a care in the world, although his other posts tell a story of homelessness, and he currently lives in an RV outside his brother’s house.

His positive attitude has given people quite a boost, and the video has had nearly 11 million views on TikTok, but has also been popping up on Twitter, like this:

I will never be as cool as this guy, skateboarding, drinking juice straight out of the bottle, and vibing to Fleetwood Mac. pic.twitter.com/vjhmqb7kNR — SassyMétisChick ❤️ ❤️ (@SassyCanadianCk) September 25, 2020

I don’t use this verbiage often but this is a whole vibe. simple as that pic.twitter.com/NfdLsgLkxu — DrewFrog (@DrewFrogger) September 25, 2020

It’s had quite a few reactions, too.

The way I stopped Fleet Foxes to put this jam on and vibe in my apartment. This man is aspirational. https://t.co/bBtBMCf5Fz — Brandon (@blgtylr) September 25, 2020

Best of all, however, is this response from Fleetwood Mac’s official Twitter account.

Yo dats me my moms got me into your beautiful music legends at it’s finest …….. ’z — *BLAZIN*4*1*NATION* (@doggface208) September 27, 2020

Going viral obviously means a lot to him, and he posted this lovely message.

So thanks for the love and support an here it is my original video same as all going around but yes thanks for the love n donations it’s very appreciated an much needed vibe on world pic.twitter.com/gkCgc1U9As — *BLAZIN*4*1*NATION* (@doggface208) September 27, 2020

You can follow Doggface on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

