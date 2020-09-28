This guy chilling to Fleetwood Mac has gone viral because he’s giving us life goals

There’s something very carefree about this TikTok video that has really grabbed people’s attention.

@420doggface208

Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9

♬ original sound – gillytheanswer

The TikToker featured, known as Doggface, looks like he doesn’t have a care in the world, although his other posts tell a story of homelessness, and he currently lives in an RV outside his brother’s house.

His positive attitude has given people quite a boost, and the video has had nearly 11 million views on TikTok, but has also been popping up on Twitter, like this:

It’s had quite a few reactions, too.

Best of all, however, is this response from Fleetwood Mac’s official Twitter account.

Going viral obviously means a lot to him, and he posted this lovely message.

You can follow Doggface on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

