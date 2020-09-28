This farmer’s notice to his potential new neighbours really isn’t messing around

Spotted in New Zealand: a farm sign which suggests the owner has had enough of their neighbours moaning about, well, moaning about pretty much everything.

‘PSA in Dunedin, New Zealand 🐮🐑🐓,’ said mattblack77 who shared it over on Reddit.

‘Definitely need the story behind this sign.’ buthead86 ‘They’re actually doing people a favor. We have a farm in town that is fine for three seasons but in the summer it gives off (I believe from the cows, pigs, or some combination) an unbelievable stench that travels for a good half mile.

Everyone that sells their homes in the area does it during the colder months and the new owners are in for a surprise the first time things start heating up…’ hardsoft ‘This happens in towns with race tracks too. People move near the race track that was built in the middle of nowhere and complain about the noise.’ PatrickPJM ‘I also like the people that move to beautiful popular areas or around the beaches and then act all shocked and bothered by the people who want to visit those spots. It blows my mind that people actually think they could block other people from enjoying parts of the Pacific Ocean.’ AugustAngels

