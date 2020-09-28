Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just endorsed Joe Biden and Trump supporters’ fury is a very funny read

Just over five weeks to go until the US election and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thought it was time he did this.

The Hollywood star tends to stay out of politics but he shared a video on Twitter announcing he was backing Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris in the 3 November vote.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

One entirely predictably response was the furious reaction of Trump supporters who used to like the Rock but, well, it’s fair to say they don’t anymore.

1.

This is truly a very poor decision. I guess the Rock is more gullible than I thought he was. — RD (@real_defender) September 27, 2020

2.

The Rock did one of those endorsements where he pretends Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are competent, moral leaders instead of just admitting he is afraid of Trump 🤮 — Good Morning, Sunday Morning 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) September 27, 2020

3.

4.

Remember when @TheRock had a heart to heart conversation with @realDonaldTrump and examined his policies? Me either. Guess Dwayne is just as phony now as every Hollywood kook. The truth is, like Biden, China owns him. Johnson makes hundreds of millions of $$$ off China. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) September 27, 2020

5.

We know you just wanna keep your career in Hollywood. Everyone there is a slave to the system. If you don’t tow the Democrats line they destroy you. So we see your hustle Dwayne. KINDNESS & RESPECT won’t save you from the socialist hell we r going to endure if puppet Biden wins — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 27, 2020

6.

When The Rock endorsed Joe Biden, Joe asked “What about paper and scissors?”. — Mini AOC (@RealMiniAOC) September 27, 2020

7.

I’m sure your sudden support of probably the worst candidate the DNC could have possibly put forward has *nothing* to do with the fact that a lot your movies are funded by communist, America-hating, Hollywood-owning Chi-na. 👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 27, 2020

To conclude, this.

I like that trump supporters think the Rock is a communist or whatever now. I like it when things they like get ruined for them — The Dershow call screener (@MrTooDamnChris) September 27, 2020

READ MORE

The Rock’s takedown of this guy who didn’t like Jumanji was a game-changer