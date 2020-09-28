Donald Trump spent $70,000 on hairstyling and Gary Lineker’s takedown hit the back of the net

Donald Trump hasn’t been paying much tax – $750 in the year he won the presidency, it turns out – but spends rather more on his hair.

$70,000 to be precise, the amount that was paid to style Trump’s hair for TV and was claimed as expenses, it was reported today.

And it prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS: "I just want a manly, robust alpha-male silverback gorilla who reeks of pure testosterone and spends $72,000 for hair styling." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 27, 2020

Donald Trump wrote off $70,000 on his taxes FOR HAIR STYLING — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 27, 2020

In the United States, teachers can only deduct up to $250 a year of the money they personally spend on school supplies, despite the average spend being more than double that. Meanwhile, Trump deducted over $70,000 in hair styling costs. — Erin Riley (@erinrileyau) September 27, 2020

Remember the reaction when John Edwards was caught paying $400 for a haircut? Trump paid $70,000 on hair care. How is that even possible? Does that thing sitting on his head eat Pangolins and colossal squid eggs? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 28, 2020

I think trump pays too much for his “hair.” — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 27, 2020

And this, from Gary Lineker, proved especially popular.

Seems @realDonaldTrump spends a hundred times more on his hair each year than he pays tax. That’s disgraceful. He should get a full refund considering the state of that barnet. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 28, 2020

Back of the net.

Source @GaryLineker