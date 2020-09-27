The scourge of wokeness, Laurence Fox, is launching a political party – the 9 funniest takedowns

Laurence Fox, the Harrow-educated member of a respected acting dynasty, has spent months broadcasting via several media outlets about his disgust at being “cancelled”, and he now – apparently – plans to amplify his complaints further by launching a political party.

The news was broken by The Telegraph’s Christopher Hope.

Fox boosted the news with this bit of hyperbole.

Some people imagined what it might be called.

1.

2.

3.

4.

While others just took the piss.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Funny tweeter @twlldun thought of an upside.

And Dr. Mike Galsworthy had another.

We’re just looking forward to the launch.

Source Christopher Hope Image Screengrab, Elliott Stallion on Unsplash