The scourge of wokeness, Laurence Fox, is launching a political party – the 9 funniest takedowns
Laurence Fox, the Harrow-educated member of a respected acting dynasty, has spent months broadcasting via several media outlets about his disgust at being “cancelled”, and he now – apparently – plans to amplify his complaints further by launching a political party.
The news was broken by The Telegraph’s Christopher Hope.
EXCLUSIVE Laurence Fox is launching a new political party to fight the culture wars, The Sunday Telegraph can reveal @LozzaFox https://t.co/YCJhKBdRCB
— Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) September 26, 2020
Fox boosted the news with this bit of hyperbole.
Some people imagined what it might be called.
1.
Is it going to be called BellendsRUs? https://t.co/xR2OfJzBXC
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) September 26, 2020
2.
UPRIK https://t.co/e12n5onEHW
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 26, 2020
3.
The DDP. (Divorced Dad's Party) https://t.co/EijLqGPKsN
— James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) September 26, 2020
4.
The "These Days You Get Sent To Prison Just For Saying You're English" Party https://t.co/uCtgKDa9Sf
— keewa (@keewa) September 26, 2020
While others just took the piss.
5.
very astute of Laurence Fox to see a gap in British politics for a new right wing party just inbetween Ukip and the David Icke 5G Lizard Appeciation Club
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 26, 2020
6.
"What did you do in the Culture Wars, grandad?"
"Absolutely nothing, lad."
"Why not?"
"Because it was a bunch of bullshit invented by entitled reactionaries whining about being victims whenever their privilege was challenged, like Laurence Fox."
“Who?"
"Exactly."
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 26, 2020
7.
laurence fox has just launched a new political party. I’d give it five minutes if I were you
— three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) September 26, 2020
8.
laurence fox is to politics what laurence fox was to acting and rock n roll.
— eyeswideshut (@eyeswideshut75) September 26, 2020
9.
The party polticial broadcast will just be 5 minutes of Ricky Gervais saying he identifies as a helicopter whilst Laurence quietly sobs in the background listening to Honey To The Bee by Billie Piper https://t.co/vxqkTyKnxP
— Major Charles Innocent (@JoeStephenson96) September 26, 2020
Funny tweeter @twlldun thought of an upside.
I think this is good, actually. Think of all those lost deposits going to the Treasury. Call it “Idiot Tax”. https://t.co/Yo1vQf8iiC
— . (@twlldun) September 26, 2020
And Dr. Mike Galsworthy had another.
This is fantastic news. The Lozza Party can join the new UKIP spin-out Heritage Party just launched and the Brexit Party all chipping away at Conservative Party support from the crazy flank, but with no MPs. I raise a glass to this. https://t.co/ZFyVsA0GLM
— Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 26, 2020
We’re just looking forward to the launch.
Can’t wait for their manifesto launch in a Spider-Man suit from half way up Big Ben. https://t.co/2ZRD01drE3
— Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) September 26, 2020
READ MORE
Laurence Fox wants to form a “Defiance of 7” to break the rule of 6 in a pub – the 12 best knockbacks
Source Christopher Hope Image Screengrab, Elliott Stallion on Unsplash