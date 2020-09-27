The scourge of wokeness, Laurence Fox, is launching a political party – the 9 funniest takedowns

Laurence Fox, the Harrow-educated member of a respected acting dynasty, has spent months broadcasting via several media outlets about his disgust at being “cancelled”, and he now – apparently – plans to amplify his complaints further by launching a political party.

The news was broken by The Telegraph’s Christopher Hope.

EXCLUSIVE Laurence Fox is launching a new political party to fight the culture wars, The Sunday Telegraph can reveal @LozzaFox https://t.co/YCJhKBdRCB — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) September 26, 2020

Fox boosted the news with this bit of hyperbole.

Some people imagined what it might be called.

1.

Is it going to be called BellendsRUs? https://t.co/xR2OfJzBXC — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) September 26, 2020

2.

3.

4.

The "These Days You Get Sent To Prison Just For Saying You're English" Party https://t.co/uCtgKDa9Sf — keewa (@keewa) September 26, 2020

While others just took the piss.

5.

very astute of Laurence Fox to see a gap in British politics for a new right wing party just inbetween Ukip and the David Icke 5G Lizard Appeciation Club — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 26, 2020

6.

"What did you do in the Culture Wars, grandad?" "Absolutely nothing, lad." "Why not?" "Because it was a bunch of bullshit invented by entitled reactionaries whining about being victims whenever their privilege was challenged, like Laurence Fox." “Who?" "Exactly." — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 26, 2020

7.

laurence fox has just launched a new political party. I’d give it five minutes if I were you — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) September 26, 2020

8.

laurence fox is to politics what laurence fox was to acting and rock n roll. — eyeswideshut (@eyeswideshut75) September 26, 2020

9.

The party polticial broadcast will just be 5 minutes of Ricky Gervais saying he identifies as a helicopter whilst Laurence quietly sobs in the background listening to Honey To The Bee by Billie Piper https://t.co/vxqkTyKnxP — Major Charles Innocent (@JoeStephenson96) September 26, 2020

Funny tweeter @twlldun thought of an upside.

I think this is good, actually. Think of all those lost deposits going to the Treasury. Call it “Idiot Tax”. https://t.co/Yo1vQf8iiC — . (@twlldun) September 26, 2020

And Dr. Mike Galsworthy had another.

This is fantastic news. The Lozza Party can join the new UKIP spin-out Heritage Party just launched and the Brexit Party all chipping away at Conservative Party support from the crazy flank, but with no MPs. I raise a glass to this. https://t.co/ZFyVsA0GLM — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 26, 2020

We’re just looking forward to the launch.

Can’t wait for their manifesto launch in a Spider-Man suit from half way up Big Ben. https://t.co/2ZRD01drE3 — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) September 26, 2020

READ MORE

Laurence Fox wants to form a “Defiance of 7” to break the rule of 6 in a pub – the 12 best knockbacks

Source Christopher Hope Image Screengrab, Elliott Stallion on Unsplash