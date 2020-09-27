The ‘NHS’ Test and Trace app was launched with no option for NHS tests – 11 sick burns

The long-awaited “world-beating so-called NHS Test and Trace app was finally released across England and Wales, earlier this week.

There was only one problem – tests results obtained in NHS premises or by Public Health England couldn’t be registered on it.

That’s around a third of all daily tests.

It came to light when someone named Damian Burkhill tweeted the app’s official account with this problem.

This was the response.

Which roughly translates to “It’s another cockup.”

Professor Brian Cox voiced the frustration of a nation.

Other reactions were just as damning. Here are some of the best.

Joe Heenan had a dire prediction.

You’ll be glad to hear that the problem has apparently been solved.

We resignedly await the revelation of the next cock-up.

