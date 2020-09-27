The ‘NHS’ Test and Trace app was launched with no option for NHS tests – 11 sick burns

The long-awaited “world-beating so-called NHS Test and Trace app was finally released across England and Wales, earlier this week.

There was only one problem – tests results obtained in NHS premises or by Public Health England couldn’t be registered on it.

That’s around a third of all daily tests.

It came to light when someone named Damian Burkhill tweeted the app’s official account with this problem.

I had a test and wanted to put the result in the app but it asks for a code. However the text and email with the result does not have a code!!!???? Another cockup ? — Damian Burkhill (@DamoB1970) September 24, 2020

This was the response.

Hi Damian, If your test took place in a Public Health England lab or NHS hospital, or as part of national surveillance testing conducted by the Office for National Statistics, test results cannot currently be linked with the app whether they’re positive or negative. Thanks. — NHS COVID-19 app (@NHSCOVID19app) September 25, 2020

Which roughly translates to “It’s another cockup.”

Professor Brian Cox voiced the frustration of a nation.

I try my best to be supportive of the government and its initiatives on the rare occasions they make sense – and it still makes sense to download the app – but my God they make it difficult. Specifically, who decided it’s ok for the NHS app to be incompatible with NHS tests? https://t.co/FdevxB6ILB — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) September 26, 2020

Other reactions were just as damning. Here are some of the best.

1.

"We'll call it the NHS app so people trust it!" – "And will it work with NHS tests?" "No." https://t.co/h3pvE6dr6D — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) September 26, 2020

2.

Then what is the point? https://t.co/tbBFoaXDxB — Trisha Greenhalgh 😷 #BlackLivesMatter (@trishgreenhalgh) September 26, 2020

3.

4.

The NHS test and trace is app which is run by a private firm and not the NHS does not accept tests done by the NHS only by the private firm so we have entered the dystopian future where the tory government have privatised a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/BGtYgLIzl6 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 26, 2020

5.

Government: NHS Test and Trace App! NHS: pic.twitter.com/AwZBpdq0U8 — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) September 26, 2020

6.

YOU LITERALLY HAD ONE JOB pic.twitter.com/fJXg4m64wP — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 26, 2020

7.

The NHS app will only notify contacts if you upload a positive test. But it doesn't recognise tests carried out by the NHS, Public Health England or which are part of the ONS survey. Other than that, it is highly effective. https://t.co/32uMUvkdT2 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 26, 2020

8.

Well good news at least for healthcare staff who can leave their contact tracing mode on with zero consequences Also good news for SARS2-CoV, happy for you man. https://t.co/0xycSxiiQe — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) September 26, 2020

9.

NHS Contact Tracing App "not quite what we ordered" shocker. pic.twitter.com/lPJNLlTnch — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) September 26, 2020

10.

Utter absence of competence let alone leadership. We are governed by blind fools and mental gnats. https://t.co/dhq0ZAKjpQ — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 26, 2020

11.

‘The app only accepts results that have been lost by Serco or Deloitte somewhere in a theme park’ https://t.co/7ngbzSChnT — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 26, 2020

Joe Heenan had a dire prediction.

The year is 2134 & Matt Hancock's great great grandson is on the news telling the UK a world beating test & trace app will be ready by Christmas — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 26, 2020

You’ll be glad to hear that the problem has apparently been solved.

Everyone who receives a positive test result can now log their result on the #NHSCOVID19app A minority of people, such as hospital patients, who were unable to log their positive result will now be able to request a code when contacted by NHS Test and Trace to input on the app. https://t.co/5TkdGyL6RP — NHS COVID-19 app (@NHSCOVID19app) September 26, 2020

We resignedly await the revelation of the next cock-up.

Source NHS Test and Trace Image John Cameron on Unsplash