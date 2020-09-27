This hilarious comedy trio have imagined a Best Man’s speech delivered by a newsreader?

Weddings are in far shorter supply than usual, for obvious reasons, and if you’re having to radically limit who’s involved in yours, you’d better choose very carefully.

The ever-funny comedy trio, Foil Arms and Hog, have imagined how the scenario of having a newsreader as a Best Man might pan out when it comes to the speech.

Watch for yourself.

“And now our top story – the stag do.”

Based on this, our advice would be “Pick someone else.”

Both Tiernan Callaghan and Richard Barry are recurring characters in the trio’s sketches, so we highly recommend you check out their other work via YouTube or Twitter.

