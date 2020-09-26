This buyer insisted on checking a car’s top speed and goes from 0 to idiot in 9 seconds

The upside of selling stuff online is that you get to make a bit of spare cash. The downside is you have to deal with people, and here is a classic case in point.

It’s a guy selling his car – so more than a bit of spare cash – but the guy interested in buying it was keen to check the top speed. Really keen, it turned out.

‘What do you mean I can’t endanger myself and others before I can buy your car?!?’ said shaggy952 who shared the exchange over on Reddit.

Nought to idiot in 9 seconds flat.

‘While it’s on the seller’s insurance.’ DangerousDave303 ‘My favorite part about these posts is the last few texts where the CB desperately tries to extract a response from the seller by insulting them.’ ChongoLikRock ‘Why do they always spell loser wrong?’ RollOverSoul

Source Reddit u/shaggy952